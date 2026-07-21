CMS Energy (CMS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5560 per share and revenue of $1.8766 billion for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CMS Energy Stock Down 1.0%

CMS Energy stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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