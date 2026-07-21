CMS Energy Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

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CMS Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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