CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.080-4.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.7%

CMS stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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