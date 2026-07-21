CNB Financial (CCNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $85.8670 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. CNB Financial had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.35 million. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.63. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. CNB Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 116.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,033 shares of the bank's stock valued at $45,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,656 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,034 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 406,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,663 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 279,557 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CNB Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNB Financial

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CCNE is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, providing a full suite of community banking services. With a focus on relationship-driven banking, CNB Financial seeks to serve individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients across central Pennsylvania.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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