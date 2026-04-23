CNH Industrial (CNH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.0018 per share and revenue of $3.7147 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 13.34.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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