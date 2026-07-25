CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.7679.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.CNH Industrial's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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