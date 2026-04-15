CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Trading Down 4.5% - Here's What Happened

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.9750. 1,656,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,897,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Down 7.8%

The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the company's stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,371,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 200,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,233,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 391,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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