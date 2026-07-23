CNO Financial Group (CNO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $999.45 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.0%

CNO stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.81.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CNO Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 86,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $4,429,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,110.72. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 5,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 79,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,550. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 95,106 shares of company stock worth $4,879,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CNO Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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