CNX Resources (CNX) to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $475.0380 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $43.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 28,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 426,585 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,876.25. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,619 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,028 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,239 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,540 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CNX Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNX

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

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