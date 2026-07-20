CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) Announces Earnings Results

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. CoastalSouth Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.91%.

Get COSO alerts: Sign Up

CoastalSouth Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE COSO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,199. The stock has a market cap of $322.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.17. CoastalSouth Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CoastalSouth Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoastalSouth Bancshares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoastalSouth Bancshares

Insider Activity at CoastalSouth Bancshares

In related news, CFO Anthony P. Valduga sold 4,558 shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $117,778.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,211.60. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoastalSouth Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,256,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 959,797 shares of the company's stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 581,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,243,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in CoastalSouth Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 263,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares during the period.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Company Profile

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoastalSouth Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoastalSouth Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While CoastalSouth Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here