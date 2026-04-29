Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,561,950 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 1,263,587 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 836.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $222,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,906,000 after buying an additional 1,099,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,433,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,957,000 after buying an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 153,487.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,042,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.5%

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.94. 386,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average of $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $105.21 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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