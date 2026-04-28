Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Plans Dividend of €0.82

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. 1,632,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,436. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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