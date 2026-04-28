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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Plans Dividend of €0.82

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coca‑Cola Europacific Partners declared a dividend of €0.82 per share, payable Wednesday, May 27 to stockholders of record on Friday, May 15 (ex‑dividend date listed as May 15).
  • Dividend appears sustainable: the company has a payout ratio of 48.7% and modest historical dividend growth (~0.2% annually over three years), while analysts expect $5.49 in EPS next year—enough to cover the $2.50 annual dividend (expected payout ~45.5%).
  • Analyst and price backdrop: CCEP recently traded at $97.61 (12‑month range $84.65–$110.90) and holds a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with a $107 average price target (seven Buy, three Hold ratings).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. 1,632,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,436. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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