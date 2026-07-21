Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCEP. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company's stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company's stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Why Chemours Co NYSE: CC Stock is the Recipe for Gains

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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