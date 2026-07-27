Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.

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Coca Cola Femsa Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE KOF opened at $102.69 on Monday. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $116.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.1248 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Coca Cola Femsa's previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. Coca Cola Femsa's payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Read Our Latest Report on KOF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 230,700.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,761 shares of the company's stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca‑Cola FEMSA NYSE: KOF is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company's product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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