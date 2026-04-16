Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOF. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.60.

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Coca Cola Femsa Trading Down 1.2%

KOF traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 55,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,111. Coca Cola Femsa has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coca Cola Femsa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,024,000 after buying an additional 274,894 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the third quarter valued at $12,584,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the third quarter worth about $10,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 8,190.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,389 shares of the company's stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 34.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,266 shares of the company's stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca‑Cola FEMSA NYSE: KOF is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company's product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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