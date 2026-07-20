Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £5,460.40 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH - Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,964 per share, with a total value of £5,460.40.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,609 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808, for a total value of £654,320.72.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 126,674 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,591 per share, with a total value of £5,815,603.34.

On Monday, May 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 132 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,146 per share, with a total value of £5,472.72.

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Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

LON CCH traded down GBX 31.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,904.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,498. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 3,270 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,572.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,381.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,068 to GBX 5,007 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,500 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,900 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,025 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,980.40.

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Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 760 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

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