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Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Coca-Cola HBC logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) has a consensus rating of Hold from five covering brokerages, comprising one sell, two holds and two buys.
  • Recent analyst actions are mixed: Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight", Citigroup kept "neutral", while Kepler cut to "strong sell" and Wall Street Zen downgraded from buy to hold.
  • Shares opened at $57.15 and trade within a 52‑week range of $44.37–$65.93, with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of $60.16/$53.56 and liquidity/leverage metrics of current ratio 1.19, quick ratio 0.99 and debt/equity 0.79.
  • Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCHGY

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CCHGY opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC OTCMKTS: CCHGY is a major bottling partner for The Coca-Cola Company, engaged in the production, packaging, distribution and marketing of nonalcoholic beverages. As a concentrate licensee and bottler, the company manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of branded soft drinks, waters, juices, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, and other still beverages under global and local brands. Its operations cover the full bottling value chain, from procurement of raw materials and bottling to route-to-market distribution and retail execution.

The company's activities encompass manufacturing at local bottling plants, supply chain and logistics management, commercial and customer-facing sales, and marketing support for both global Coca‑Cola brands and regionally tailored products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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