Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

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Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CCHGY opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC OTCMKTS: CCHGY is a major bottling partner for The Coca-Cola Company, engaged in the production, packaging, distribution and marketing of nonalcoholic beverages. As a concentrate licensee and bottler, the company manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of branded soft drinks, waters, juices, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, and other still beverages under global and local brands. Its operations cover the full bottling value chain, from procurement of raw materials and bottling to route-to-market distribution and retail execution.

The company's activities encompass manufacturing at local bottling plants, supply chain and logistics management, commercial and customer-facing sales, and marketing support for both global Coca‑Cola brands and regionally tailored products.

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