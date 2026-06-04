CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 2.4% - What's Next?

Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.81 and last traded at $76.9070. 18,887,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 16,771,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

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More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $330.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,505 shares of company stock worth $20,187,007. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 867.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CocaCola by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,146,000 after buying an additional 9,078,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CocaCola by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after buying an additional 6,246,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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