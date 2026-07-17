CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 4% - What's Next?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.83 and last traded at $81.50. 32,449,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,464,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.

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More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity pointed to bullish interest, with investors buying 75,333 call options on KO, about 46% above normal daily volume. Unusual options trading in Coca-Cola

Unusual options activity pointed to bullish interest, with investors buying 75,333 call options on KO, about 46% above normal daily volume. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary noted KO was still drawing support as a defensive stock, with traders looking ahead to the July 28 earnings release and recent analyst optimism. Coca-Cola stock commentary

Some commentary noted KO was still drawing support as a defensive stock, with traders looking ahead to the July 28 earnings release and recent analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its appeal as an income stock, though this is not likely the main driver of the move.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its appeal as an income stock, though this is not likely the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Fairlife’s U.S. production halt after the cyberattack is the key negative catalyst, since the brand is a growth engine for Coca-Cola and the disruption could weigh on near-term results and investor sentiment. Reuters report on fairlife cyberattack

Fairlife’s U.S. production halt after the cyberattack is the key negative catalyst, since the brand is a growth engine for Coca-Cola and the disruption could weigh on near-term results and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage framed the event as part of a broader rise in cyber incidents, increasing concern that recovery could take time and create additional operational uncertainty for KO. Cyber incident coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $350.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,850,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,734,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,273,037,000 after acquiring an additional 433,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,807,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CocaCola by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,018,963 shares of the company's stock worth $3,347,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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