CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 2.8% - Still a Buy?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.85 and last traded at $83.5960. Approximately 20,458,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 16,891,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America named Coca-Cola a key stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, arguing that beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and support sales. The World Cup Is Here: Analyst Names One Beverage Stock To Watch

Bank of America named Coca-Cola a key stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, arguing that beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and support sales. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in KO, with bullish options volume running above normal.

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in KO, with bullish options volume running above normal. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to highlight Coca-Cola’s strong dividend profile and long history of dividend growth, which tends to attract income investors and support the stock during volatile markets. 1 Plain-As-Day Dividend King to Buy and Never Sell That Has Increased Its Payout for 64 Consecutive Years

Coverage continues to highlight Coca-Cola’s strong dividend profile and long history of dividend growth, which tends to attract income investors and support the stock during volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles also point to Coca-Cola’s ability to grow through pricing power, volume gains, and expansion into “better-for-you” beverages like BodyArmor Fit, reinforcing the growth story. Coca-Cola launches BodyArmor Fit as it branches out in the 'better-for-you' category

Recent articles also point to Coca-Cola’s ability to grow through pricing power, volume gains, and expansion into “better-for-you” beverages like BodyArmor Fit, reinforcing the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by Chairman James Quincey and EVP Jennifer K. Mann were disclosed, but both were pre-planned 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding on equity awards, making them less concerning than discretionary selling.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $359.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,921 shares of company stock valued at $69,831,810. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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