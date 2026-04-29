Coeur Mining (CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $815.5120 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Coeur Mining's revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.33. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 60.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,352,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $49,449,000 after buying an additional 1,278,110 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,431,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 1,339,138 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 269,203 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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