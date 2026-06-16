Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) EVP Aoife Mcgrath Purchases 635 Shares

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) EVP Aoife Mcgrath acquired 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $10,763.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,868.35. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,934,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business's revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,238,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 92.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,981,273 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,250,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $432,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,394 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 36.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $447,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after buying an additional 7,382,955 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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