Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.3650. 55,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,179,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Specifically, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 197,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,741. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $656,586. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCOI. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cogent Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Down 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.31 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 842.48%. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Cogent Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.25%.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 208.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,348,897 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,933,000 after acquiring an additional 312,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 108,875 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,002,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications NASDAQ: CCOI is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent's core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

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