Cognex (CGNX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $292.0890 million for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cognex's revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cognex Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cognex's payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,696.60. This trade represents a 83.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $755,184.15. The trade was a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $68,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 18,810.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cognex by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,314,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $191,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,629 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 10,861.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 782,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 775,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,441,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 514,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cognex from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Research Partners set a $75.00 price target on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cognex

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

Further Reading

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