Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.630-5.770 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cognizant Technology Solutions' conference call:

In Q1 Cognizant reported revenue of $5.4B (+3.9% YoY CC), adjusted operating margin of 15.6% (up 10 bps) and adjusted EPS +14%, with bookings up 21% including seven large deals and one >$500M, signaling strong sales momentum.

(+3.9% YoY CC), of 15.6% (up 10 bps) and +14%, with bookings up including seven large deals and one >$500M, signaling strong sales momentum. Management is repositioning Cognizant as an “ AI builder ” — a three-vector strategy (AI-led productivity, industrializing AI, agentic enterprise), >5,000 AI engagements, 3 new AI Lab patents this quarter, and a new Cognizant Innovation Network to back AI startups to accelerate platform and IP-led growth.

” — a three-vector strategy (AI-led productivity, industrializing AI, agentic enterprise), >5,000 AI engagements, 3 new AI Lab patents this quarter, and a new Cognizant Innovation Network to back AI startups to accelerate platform and IP-led growth. The company announced the Astreya acquisition to add AI infrastructure and managed-services capabilities and expects recently completed M&A (including 3Cloud and Astreya) to contribute ~ 150 bps to 2026 revenue, while saying the M&A pipeline remains active — supporting strategy but adding integration risk and near-term complexity.

to 2026 revenue, while saying the M&A pipeline remains active — supporting strategy but adding integration risk and near-term complexity. Project Leap aims to deliver $200–$300M in 2026 savings (larger benefit in 2027) and raised adjusted operating margin guidance to 16.0–16.2% , but will incur one-time charges of $230–$320M this year (mostly severance), so near-term costs offset longer-term margin improvement.

in 2026 savings (larger benefit in 2027) and raised adjusted operating margin guidance to , but will incur one-time charges of this year (mostly severance), so near-term costs offset longer-term margin improvement. Guidance and capital allocation remain shareholder-friendly — Q2 rev guide of +3.2–4.7% CC, full-year unchanged at 4–6.5% CC, FCF conversion target 90–100% of net income, and ~$1.6B planned returns to shareholders (including $1B in buybacks).

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,797,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,124. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Key Cognizant Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,651,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,671,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,680,508 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $554,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 801.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,276 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $141,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,834 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,890 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $176,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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