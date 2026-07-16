Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCII - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 3,349 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CCII traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 1,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,166. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,673 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II NASDAQ: CCII is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, its primary role is to raise capital from public-market investors and use those proceeds to complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. The company structure is intended to provide a faster and potentially more cost‑effective route for private businesses to access public markets through a merger or similar transaction.

The firm's principal activities center on identifying, negotiating and executing a qualifying business combination, which can take the form of a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other strategic transaction.

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