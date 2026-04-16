Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $144.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.62 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.46%.

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Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. 310,363 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cohen & Steers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. Evercore set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohen & Steers

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $657,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,517.75. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,149 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $48,350,000 after acquiring an additional 526,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 385.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,826 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 348,452 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,465,698 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $185,790,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,138,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,709,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

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