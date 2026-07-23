Cohu (COHU) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $144.0760 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Cohu's revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Cohu from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Cohu and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COHU

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 45,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $2,105,079.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 927,619 shares in the company, valued at $43,245,597.78. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director William Bendush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,217,689.20. The trade was a 23.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $4,210,016. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,530 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,340,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $33,174,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohu by 478.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 972,088 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Cohu by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 914,897 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 99,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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