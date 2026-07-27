Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Down 7.5% - Time to Sell?

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.56 and last traded at $46.8820. Approximately 77,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,119,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Get Cohu alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COHU

Cohu Stock Down 8.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $125.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Cohu's revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $460,026.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,344,399.20. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 45,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $2,105,079.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 927,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,245,597.78. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $4,210,016. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,644 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Cohu by 0.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company's stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cohu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cohu wasn't on the list.

While Cohu currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here