Coinbase Global (COIN) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Coinbase Global to announce earnings of ($0.2257) per share and revenue of $1.3266 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $166.12 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.46. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $405.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,991,110.64. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $245.39.

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About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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