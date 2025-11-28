Free Trial
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $404.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Coinbase Global logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered its price target on Coinbase from $417 to $404 but kept a "buy" rating, a target that implies roughly a 45.5% upside from the stock's current price.
  • Coinbase reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results with EPS of $1.44 vs. $1.04 consensus and revenue of $1.87 billion (up 55.1% year-over-year), while the company has a market cap of $74.85 billion and a trailing PE of 23.93.
  • Insiders have been net sellers recently, disposing of 762,995 shares valued at about $235.8 million in the past 90 days, though insiders still own roughly 17.65% of the company and institutions hold about 68.8%.
  MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $417.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target points to a potential upside of 45.53% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.63.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $12.63 on Friday, hitting $277.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,912,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $321.46 and its 200 day moving average is $317.13. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $2,943,081.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,663,151.98. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.33, for a total transaction of $715,907.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 762,995 shares of company stock valued at $235,840,503 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

