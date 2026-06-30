Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.10 and last traded at $142.8530. 2,553,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,914,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.65.

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Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase partnered with Spiko to enable USDC and EURC payments for European UCITS treasury funds, making Coinbase Payments and the Base network the first direct stablecoin rails for these regulated fund products. Article Title

Coinbase partnered with Spiko to enable USDC and EURC payments for European UCITS treasury funds, making Coinbase Payments and the Base network the first direct stablecoin rails for these regulated fund products. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is positioned to benefit from Europe’s MiCA rollout as users leave exchanges that failed to win approval, with Coinbase cited as one of the authorized platforms trying to attract those displaced customers. Article Title

Coinbase is positioned to benefit from Europe’s MiCA rollout as users leave exchanges that failed to win approval, with Coinbase cited as one of the authorized platforms trying to attract those displaced customers. Positive Sentiment: Ark Invest bought $16.9 million worth of Coinbase shares along with other crypto names, signaling continued institutional confidence in the sector. Article Title

Ark Invest bought $16.9 million worth of Coinbase shares along with other crypto names, signaling continued institutional confidence in the sector. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein said Coinbase could be a beneficiary as Robinhood, Coinbase, and DraftKings build prediction-market exchanges, creating another potential growth avenue beyond core trading fees. Article Title

Bernstein said Coinbase could be a beneficiary as Robinhood, Coinbase, and DraftKings build prediction-market exchanges, creating another potential growth avenue beyond core trading fees. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase also drew trader attention after recent market coverage highlighted that it had been outperforming the market on a short-term basis. Article Title

Coinbase also drew trader attention after recent market coverage highlighted that it had been outperforming the market on a short-term basis. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary remains skeptical on Coinbase’s fundamentals and argues the stock’s bullish narrative may be running ahead of the underlying business reality. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average is $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,446,200. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 over the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,744,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 847.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $347,472,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $166,515,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $104,766,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,597.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,304 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $124,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,943 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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