Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 11.2% - Time to Buy?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)'s share price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.75 and last traded at $178.4580. Approximately 2,631,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,494,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.43.

Get Coinbase Global alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Compass Point reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $245.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841 over the last ninety days. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,921,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $85,159,000 after buying an additional 67,082 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here