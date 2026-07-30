Coinbase Global Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Coinbase Global NASDAQ: COIN executives said the company is pursuing growth through a broader product lineup, stablecoin partnerships, subscriptions and infrastructure initiatives, while maintaining its focus on trusted custody and expanding its Base blockchain ecosystem.

During the company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings call on X, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong and Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas discussed U.S. crypto legislation, the renewal of Coinbase’s agreement with Circle, product cross-selling and the competitive landscape for blockchain networks.

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CLARITY Act Outlook

Armstrong said he remains optimistic that the CLARITY Act will receive a full vote in the U.S. Senate, citing ongoing negotiations and the approaching August recess as a potential catalyst for lawmakers to reach an agreement.

“There’s a lot of last-minute negotiations happening, which to me is a sign that everyone is invested in getting something over the line,” Armstrong said. He also credited Stand With Crypto advocates for sending more than 1 million emails and making phone calls to representatives.

Still, Armstrong said Coinbase would likely continue operating normally even if the legislation does not pass. He said the company already follows many practices that could be required under the proposed legislation. He also pointed to public statements from SEC Chair Paul Atkins and CFTC Chairman Michael Selig indicating that the agencies are prepared to develop clearer rules regardless of the bill’s outcome.

Armstrong said legislation would nevertheless provide greater durability across future administrations and support longer-term investment decisions. In his view, consumers would be more negatively affected than Coinbase if the act fails to become law.

Circle Agreement and Multi-Stablecoin Strategy

Haas said Coinbase has met the conditions for its Circle contract to renew on the same terms. She said the company will continue working with Circle to expand the USDC ecosystem.

Coinbase’s participation in Open USD does not alter its support for USDC, Armstrong said. Instead, he described Coinbase as a “multi-stablecoin platform” that aims to offer the stablecoins customers want to use while pursuing economic arrangements with major issuers and networks.

The company already supports stablecoins including PayPal USD and Tether’s USDT, according to Armstrong. He said supporting additional stablecoins can create business and revenue opportunities, including in foreign-exchange trading.

Haas also addressed the company’s relationship with Hyperliquid, saying Coinbase wants institutional and retail customers to hold USDC on its platform and participate in available rewards programs. She said sharing economics with ecosystem participants can promote network effects and broader USDC adoption.

Armstrong said USDC is already the leading stablecoin by transaction volume and the largest regulated stablecoin globally. He said Coinbase intends to continue investing in USDC and sharing economics where appropriate in an effort to expand its position relative to other stablecoins.

Product Adoption, Marketing and Coinbase One

Haas said Coinbase’s strategy begins with secure storage of customer assets, arguing that customers who store assets on the platform are more likely to transact and adopt additional services. The company’s growth marketing efforts are currently focused on products showing market demand, including prediction markets, crypto trading and newer derivatives offerings.

According to Haas, Coinbase generally targets a one-year payback period on growth marketing spending and has recently outperformed that benchmark. She said early data indicate that users engaging with prediction markets are also increasing spot trading activity, rather than shifting activity away from spot markets.

Armstrong said the company seeks to keep “all the shelves stocked” as it builds what he called an “everything exchange.” He cited prediction markets, perpetual futures, stock trading and potential future stock-options offerings as areas contributing to a more diverse trading-fee business.

On the subscription side, Haas said Coinbase recorded an all-time high in paid Coinbase One subscribers during the quarter, despite weaker crypto trading volumes. She said Coinbase One users tend to be highly engaged and use a wider range of company products and services.

Haas said Coinbase One subscribers, on average, trade more and generate higher unit economics than non-members. While zero-fee trading may shift revenue away from traditional trading-fee categories, she said subscribers also contribute through staking, card usage and other services. She characterized the overall customer relationship as accretive, supported by stronger retention and engagement.

Base, AI Agents and Competition

Armstrong said Coinbase is preparing for a future in which artificial-intelligence agents increasingly function as customers and participants in financial markets. He said such agents will consider price and transaction speed but will also value reliable, secure, liquid and compliant infrastructure.

He said Base provides settlement for less than one cent and in under one second, while adding that Coinbase intends to “roll out the red carpet” for AI agents. Armstrong said the majority of agentic-finance transactions using USDC, Base and the x402 protocol are occurring through Coinbase’s ecosystem, although he said the company has no specific forecasts to share.

Addressing competition from companies developing their own blockchain networks, including Robinhood and Stripe, Armstrong said emerging markets often experience fragmentation before eventual consolidation. He compared the current blockchain landscape with stablecoins, where numerous new offerings have been introduced but USDC and Tether have retained the overwhelming share of the market.

Armstrong said Base remains the largest Ethereum layer-2 network and described it as a leader in spot-market liquidity, stablecoin transfer activity and agentic finance. He said Base processed roughly $32 trillion in stablecoin transfer volume over the prior 12 months. Coinbase will continue investing in Base and pursuing a path toward greater decentralization, he said.

Coinbase also sees demand for pre-initial-public-offering perpetual futures, Armstrong said. The company has begun offering the products to non-U.S. traders, with SpaceX as the first underlying private company. U.S. access is on the roadmap, though Armstrong did not provide a timetable.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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