Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.9470 per share and revenue of $5.3563 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.8%

CL stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.33. The business's fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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