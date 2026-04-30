Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.16). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.40.

View Our Latest Report on COLL

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,691,319.32. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,900,225.70. The trade was a 41.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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