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Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Coloplast A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Coloplast A/S ADR fell sharply in June, dropping 54% to 65,513 shares as of June 30 from 142,536 shares two weeks earlier. The stock’s short-interest ratio is now just 0.1 days.
  • CLPBY shares rose 1.3% to open at $6.20, remaining below both its 50-day moving average of $6.08 and 200-day moving average of $7.05. The stock is trading near the lower end of its 52-week range of $5.64 to $10.03.
  • Coloplast recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.10 EPS versus the $0.09 consensus estimate, while revenue came in line at $1.11 billion. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 65,513 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 142,536 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,245,678 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 1.3%

CLPBY opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLPBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coloplast A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast's offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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