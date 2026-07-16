Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $687.3980 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.34 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 19.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Columbia Banking System's payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Devine David Moore sold 3,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $115,269.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 18,636 shares in the company, valued at $554,793.72. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.81.

Get Our Latest Report on COLB

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company's offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

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