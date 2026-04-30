Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.460--0.370 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts: Sign Up

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. 810,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.20 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 255.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Columbia Sportswear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Columbia Sportswear wasn't on the list.

While Columbia Sportswear currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here