Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.460--0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.2 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.550-4.000 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

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Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 810,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,777. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The business had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.20 million. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Further Reading

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