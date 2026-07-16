Comcast (CMCSA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Comcast to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $29.2463 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Comcast's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Trending Headlines about Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target on Comcast to $32.75 from $36 and kept a sector perform rating, signaling more cautious near-term expectations. Scotiabank cuts Comcast target

Scotiabank lowered its price target on Comcast to $32.75 from $36 and kept a sector perform rating, signaling more cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $28 from $29 and maintained an underweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees limited upside. Wells Fargo view on Comcast

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $28 from $29 and maintained an underweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees limited upside. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its target to $22 from $25 and reiterated an underperform rating, adding to the bearish analyst sentiment around CMCSA. BNP Paribas Exane cuts Comcast target

BNP Paribas Exane cut its target to $22 from $25 and reiterated an underperform rating, adding to the bearish analyst sentiment around CMCSA. Negative Sentiment: Comcast agreed to a $117.5 million settlement over the Xfinity data breach, which adds legal, reputational, and governance overhangs for investors. Xfinity data breach settlement

Comcast agreed to a $117.5 million settlement over the Xfinity data breach, which adds legal, reputational, and governance overhangs for investors. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein cut price targets across major telecom names, including Comcast, citing valuation risk tied to SpaceX/Starlink’s potential direct-to-consumer mobile plans. Bernstein cuts telecom targets

Bernstein cut price targets across major telecom names, including Comcast, citing valuation risk tied to SpaceX/Starlink’s potential direct-to-consumer mobile plans. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary argues Comcast may be trading below fair value after a roughly 49% five-year slide, which could support a rebound if fundamentals stabilize. Fair value article

Some recent commentary argues Comcast may be trading below fair value after a roughly 49% five-year slide, which could support a rebound if fundamentals stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: One market update noted Comcast has recently outperformed the broader market, but the move appears modest and does not offset the more prominent analyst and legal concerns. Market performance article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,680.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. New Street Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Comcast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.64.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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