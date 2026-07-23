Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $21.9560, with a volume of 35024350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

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Comcast News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 6.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $29.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Comcast's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 75.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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