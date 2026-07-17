Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $4.74. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 184,424 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 2.70%.The firm had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company's stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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