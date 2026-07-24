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Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Commercial Vehicle Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $4.75 and last changing hands at $4.62.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, but the consensus remains Hold with a $6.00 average price target; recent calls included upgrades to Buy and reiterated Outperform ratings, alongside one Sell rating.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above estimates, though it still showed negative margins and earnings expectations remain below zero for the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.75. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 291,079 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVGI. Wall Street Zen raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $168.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 2.70%.The firm had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 45.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,567 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company's stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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