Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVGI. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

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Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 0.6%

CVGI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 463.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,545 shares during the period. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,491 shares of the company's stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company's stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

Further Reading

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