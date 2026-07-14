Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 2450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 18th. Commerzbank raised shares of Commerzbank from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on CRZBY

Commerzbank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Commerzbank were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

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