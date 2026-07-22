Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $44.00. Commerzbank shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 944 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRZBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Commerzbank raised shares of Commerzbank from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRZBY

Commerzbank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Commerzbank were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

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