Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $3.75

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut Community Health Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.41.

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Community Health Systems Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE CYH opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.30). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.78%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Community Health Systems's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.600-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 601.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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