Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.250--1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion.

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Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 1,319,207 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,294. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Community Health Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Community Health Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.41.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 601.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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