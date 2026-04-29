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Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Community Trust Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Community Trust Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share (annualized $2.12), with an ex‑dividend/record date of June 15 and payable July 1, implying a yield of about 3.3%.
  • The bank has increased its dividend annually for 44 consecutive years and carries a payout ratio near 39.3%, while analysts forecast roughly $6.24 in EPS next year, indicating the dividend appears well covered.
  • CTBI beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.50 (vs. $1.39) on $74.2M revenue, though the stock traded down about 2.1% to $65.05; market cap is ~$1.18B and the P/E is ~11.4.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.53. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.85%. On average, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.

The company's personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.

See Also

Dividend History for Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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